Moors & Cabot Lifted Stake in Bunge Limited (BG); Facebook (FB) Holder Pacific Global Investment Management Company Lifted Its Position by $387,942 as Shares Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 1048.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 20,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,962 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 624,488 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Leaves Door Open for Deal With Trading Consolidation Talk

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 15,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DENIES USE OF GSR FB DATA IN U.S. ELECTION; 20/04/2018 – Future regulatory problems for Facebook and Google could hurt their profitability, but even under regulation, tech margins are likely to remain among the highest of the industry sectors; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report, ending probe; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on “Fake News, Foreign Interference in Elections, and Hate Speech, Privacy”; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Days as an Unregulated Monopoly May Be Numbered; 29/03/2018 – N.Y. ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS FACEBOOK “HAS EXPRESSED A DESIRE TO BE VERY COOPERATIVE” WITH STATE PROBE; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 20,000 shares worth $1.05M. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Lc owns 354,168 shares. First Commonwealth Pa invested in 4,581 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.07% or 275,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Yorktown Mgmt Rech holds 0.09% or 5,000 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 8,235 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nine Masts Capital reported 6,585 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.04% or 130,412 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 714,855 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.31% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Guyasuta Advsrs Inc reported 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 706,061 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 4,729 were reported by Dubuque Bankshares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,875 shares to 21,780 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,929 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.