Moors & Cabot Has Lifted By $324,921 Its General Mls (GIS) Stake; CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Among 9 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CyrusOne had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. SunTrust maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Thursday, February 21. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, February 25. UBS downgraded CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. See CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $54 Initiate

25/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $68 New Target: $52 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $54 Downgrade

Moors & Cabot Inc increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 11.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc acquired 6,371 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 61,514 shares with $3.19 million value, up from 55,143 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.34M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. On Wednesday, February 27 the insider Wojtaszek Gary J bought $199,436. KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901 worth of stock.

The stock increased 1.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 2.03 million shares traded or 130.46% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $7.13 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 350 were accumulated by Bartlett & Communications Ltd Llc. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 83,450 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc stated it has 5,041 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 185 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company accumulated 0% or 220 shares. Penn Management Co Inc has 0.28% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Hudock Capital Group Llc has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 74,144 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited stated it has 94,922 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 17,544 shares stake. Oakbrook Invs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 44,863 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co. Marlowe Partners Limited Partnership reported 2.81% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 45,555 shares. S Muoio Limited Liability Company owns 6,779 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, February 25. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 14. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $54 target. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $49 target. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of GIS in report on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating.

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 42,310 shares to 22,403 valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (DVY) stake by 4,082 shares and now owns 3,664 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

