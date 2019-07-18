Moors & Cabot Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose; Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Price Rose While Janney Montgomery Scott Has Increased Stake

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 10,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,505 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10M, up from 84,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.59. About 1.33M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 6,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,137 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 30,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215.61. About 2.32M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 52.91M shares. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 0.37% or 13,400 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Coho Partners Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,187 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 6,765 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 0.97% or 438,000 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mgmt holds 3,730 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Miracle Mile Advsr Lc holds 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 12,800 shares. Evanson Asset Lc reported 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 926,956 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Zweig invested 1.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lakeview Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 3.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atlas Browninc stated it has 1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot downgraded at Gabelli on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,125 shares to 21,039 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,780 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vngrd Shrt Infl Pro Etf (VTIP) by 34,550 shares to 140,148 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,515 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Sp Regl Bnkg Etf (KRE).

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “DealBook Briefing: Itâ€™s Slackâ€™s Non-I.P.O. Day! – The New York Times” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Announces Proposed Common Share Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Proposed Con Ed rate increase gets pushback from residents – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Highwoods Properties CEO to retire this fall – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConEd under fire after weekend NYC blackout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.