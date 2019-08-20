Moors & Cabot Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison (ED); Columbus Circle Investors Has Cut Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $1.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 98.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 10,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 21,306 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 10,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 398,848 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 12,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 452,649 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.12M, down from 464,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 2.61 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.42 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. On Sunday, June 30 the insider de la Bastide Lore bought $796. Another trade for 23 shares valued at $2,009 was bought by Muccilo Robert. Another trade for 28 shares valued at $2,204 was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. $2,353 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Tuesday, April 30. 1 shares were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES, worth $85. Shukla Saumil P bought 51 shares worth $4,315.

