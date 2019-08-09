Moors & Cabot Raised By $919,068 Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding; Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Moors & Cabot Inc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 49.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc acquired 12,093 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 36,438 shares with $2.79M value, up from 24,345 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $60.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 2.91M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 36 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 39 sold and decreased their positions in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 10.73 million shares, down from 10.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 22 Increased: 29 New Position: 7.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Announces Battery Storage Pilot Projects – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was made by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 6.39% above currents $74.82 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wolfe Research given on Monday, March 18.

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 591 shares to 5,545 valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 8,875 shares and now owns 21,780 shares. Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust LP reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 22,348 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors owns 61,385 shares. Covington Advsrs Incorporated owns 40,711 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 4,356 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 6,709 shares. Reliant Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,075 shares. Bell Comml Bank, a North Dakota-based fund reported 40,568 shares. Boys Arnold & Com invested in 0.05% or 4,184 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 162,181 shares. Coastline holds 0.11% or 9,955 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Canal Company reported 34,528 shares stake.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 4.01% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc for 1.03 million shares. Apriem Advisors owns 205,377 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Llc has 0.55% invested in the company for 53,335 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 0.5% in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc., a California-based fund reported 33,156 shares.

More notable recent Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTF: Market Jitters Continue To Blast This CEF Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTF: Hide Out The Coming Economic Weakness In This Infrastructure Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEF UTF: An Attractive Buy – Cohen&Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building Total Returns With The Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTF: Can This Fund Be A Replacement For UTG? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.