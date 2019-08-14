Moors & Cabot Raised Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding By $444,536; COCHLEAR COCHLEAR LTD ORDINARY SHARE (CHEOF) SI Increased By 0.23%

COCHLEAR COCHLEAR LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) had an increase of 0.23% in short interest. CHEOF’s SI was 85,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.23% from 85,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 858 days are for COCHLEAR COCHLEAR LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)’s short sellers to cover CHEOF’s short positions. It closed at $153 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Moors & Cabot Inc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 22.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc acquired 2,456 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 13,167 shares with $2.39M value, up from 10,711 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $50.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $180.03. About 428,733 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent stated it has 13,980 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 13,387 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Management Incorporated reported 4,391 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Chicago Equity Partners has 35,795 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Murphy Management reported 0.2% stake. First Citizens Bancshares holds 0.06% or 2,878 shares. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 823,430 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 1,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc invested in 2.62% or 93,310 shares. American Rech And Mngmt Com holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors has invested 0.48% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 119,970 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Planning Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.43% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 202,000 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,587 shares to 13,306 valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (DVY) stake by 4,082 shares and now owns 3,664 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, June 10 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold” on Tuesday, June 11.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions. The company has market cap of $8.23 billion. The firm offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 6 system and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories; and Cochlear true Wireless devices comprising mini microphones, phone clips, and TV streamers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Cochlear Vistafix bone-anchored facial prosthetic solutions to enhance the attachment and cosmetic outcome of facial prostheses.

