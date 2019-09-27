Moors & Cabot Has Lowered By $4.29 Million Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Raised Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake By $420,413

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 49.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 119,221 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 120,023 shares with $4.33M value, down from 239,244 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $72.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 2.17M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 0.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc acquired 3,857 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 2.17 million shares with $237.42 million value, up from 2.16M last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $311.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $709.09 million for 25.52 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.08% below currents $124.31 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 152,322 shares to 7.78 million valued at $225.58M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 35,176 shares and now owns 607,621 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Personal Financial Svcs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 57,316 shares. 462,233 are owned by Columbus Circle. Alps Advsr holds 0.02% or 30,516 shares. Atwood And Palmer invested in 20,236 shares. Ls Limited Liability Company holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 120,489 shares. British Columbia Mgmt has 0.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 339,532 shares. Ci Invs owns 599,900 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Co reported 55,138 shares. 1.13 million were reported by Hightower Limited Liability. Grandfield & Dodd Limited holds 1.47% or 135,958 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 164,311 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs accumulated 87,545 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Hamlin Mgmt Limited Company owns 3.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 678,860 shares.

