Moors & Cabot Lifted By $322,816 Its Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding; Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CSTE) Shorts Lowered By 24.62%

Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CSTE) had a decrease of 24.62% in short interest. CSTE’s SI was 577,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 24.62% from 765,900 shares previously. With 251,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s short sellers to cover CSTE’s short positions. The SI to Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.82%. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 40,379 shares traded. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has risen 12.67% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $590 MLN TO $610 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE 1Q REV. $136.1M, EST. $141.3M; 14/03/2018 – Caesarstone, Luxury Quartz Surface Manufacturer, Unveils 3 White-Hot New Colors; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) CO SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CAESARSTONE FOR IT TO CONSIDER TRANSACTIONS SUCH AS A MERGER/TAKE-PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – Caesarstone Announces Raanan Zilberman’s Resignation And Appointment Of Yair Averbuch As Interim Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone Cuts 2018 View To Rev $590M-$610M; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone: Considering the Quarter’s Results, Will Not Pay Div in 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone 1Q Rev $136.1M; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) COMPANY LTD. SAYS ACQUIRED CAESARSTONE LTD’S SECURITIES FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES; 12/03/2018 Caesarstone Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Moors & Cabot Inc increased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) stake by 24.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc acquired 24,832 shares as Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR)’s stock rose 1.76%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 127,343 shares with $1.68M value, up from 102,511 last quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co now has $1.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 393,707 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL

Since January 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $566,558 activity. LANDY MICHAEL P bought $2,005 worth of stock. The insider UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,999. Rytter Katie bought $500 worth of stock. $2,003 worth of stock was bought by Miller Kevin S. on Friday, March 15. Another trade for 779 shares valued at $10,002 was bought by HERSTIK NEAL.

Among 2 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Monmouth Real Estate Inv had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”.

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 11,125 shares to 21,039 valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 10,272 shares and now owns 21,234 shares. Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:MNR) ROE Of 2.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Will Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast And Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.