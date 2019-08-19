Moors & Cabot Has Cut Stake in Ppl (PPL) by $617,117 as Valuation Declined; Cacti Asset Management Raised Stake in United Technologies (UTX)

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 16.06% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,460 shares to 659,980 shares, valued at $33.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,229 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advantage holds 1,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guinness Asset Management has 3.52% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 160,680 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.39% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,221 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jensen Mgmt Inc has 4.88% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.18 million shares. State Bank Of America De has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pioneer Trust Bancorp N A Or has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.42M shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cahill Finance Advsrs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,628 shares. Zacks Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division invested in 0.3% or 17,291 shares. Oppenheimer Co, a New York-based fund reported 61,484 shares. Jane Street Gru Incorporated Limited Liability owns 67,411 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0.06% or 1.72 million shares. 161,417 are owned by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Magellan Asset Limited stated it has 565,918 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tudor Et Al has invested 0.18% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Invesco Ltd has 0.27% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 787,364 are owned by National Pension Service. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Wheatland Advisors Inc holds 1.59% or 65,888 shares. 35,550 were accumulated by Maryland Capital Mngmt. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited reported 136,188 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Pennsylvania Tru Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,523 shares. 134,298 were accumulated by Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% stake.

