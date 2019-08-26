Moors & Cabot Has Increased Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.51 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While First Heartland Consultants Has Raised by $481,584 Its Stake

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $359.31. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 18,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 184,860 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, up from 166,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 3.24M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 4,082 shares to 3,664 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 42,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,403 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Trust Com accumulated 10.53% or 148,048 shares. 230,133 are held by Raymond James Na. Eqis Cap invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 2,850 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management, New York-based fund reported 31,414 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 506,566 shares. Private Wealth Partners Llc holds 6,504 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp Ny invested in 0.47% or 62,815 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners invested 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brave Asset Management reported 1.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aull & Monroe Invest Management Corp holds 2.14% or 49,493 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Liability invested in 1.05% or 339,925 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo stated it has 403,661 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. 75,637 were reported by First National Bank And Company Of Newtown.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 3,881 shares to 47,702 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 4,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,821 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY).