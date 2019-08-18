Moors & Cabot Increased Holding in Entercom Communications (ETM) by $371,565; As United Rentals (URI) Share Value Declined, Montgomery Investment Management Increased Its Stake by $2.03 Million

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 61.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 74,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 195,355 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 121,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.13M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 1.80 million shares traded or 28.19% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 1.55M shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 4,082 shares to 3,664 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,133 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.