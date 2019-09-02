Moors & Cabot Lowered Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake by $600,300; As Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Stock Price Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Upped Stake

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 8,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 6,889 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 14,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 1.37 million shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 305,340 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML digs into hardlines retail – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bedding stocks on watch after Mattress Firm bankruptcy report – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sleep Number +15% after strong print – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.03% or 228,498 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 8,086 shares stake. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 40,711 shares. Premier Asset Limited Company holds 0.05% or 3,596 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 2,523 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 59,748 shares. H Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8.00M shares. Route One Investment Communication Limited Partnership invested in 5.89% or 4.27 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 16,400 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 175,556 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 19 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 42,125 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,941 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 29,536 shares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.90M shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $44.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Target, ETFs And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 16 – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,268 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Icon Advisers Incorporated invested 0.17% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 4,725 are held by Pathstone Family Office. Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 33,400 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 8,964 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 98,590 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 649,345 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs owns 0.07% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 10,358 shares. 22,479 are owned by Riverhead Cap Lc. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.03% or 52,839 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Management reported 15,700 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital has 50,823 shares. Blair William And Co Il holds 2,899 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 553 shares or 0% of the stock.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 17,344 shares to 19,490 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $263.18M for 8.17 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.