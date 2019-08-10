Moors & Cabot Lifted Its Bunge Limited (BG) Stake; As Suncoke Energy (SXC) Stock Price Declined, Gendell Jeffrey L Increased Holding by $1.36 Million

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 1048.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 20,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,962 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 686,495 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 16/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 16; 10/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 10; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 05/03/2018 – SIZE OF CONTINENTAL GRAIN POSITION IN BUNGE NOT YET DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Posts $120M 1Q Negative Mark-To-Market on Forward Oilseed Crushing Contracts; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Its Earnings Outlook as Soybean Market Shifts; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 170,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 936,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 1.54 million shares traded or 28.63% up from the average. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 3,260 shares. Smith Asset Grp Incorporated LP reported 11,957 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 6,456 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Ancora Ltd Liability Company invested in 440,038 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 829,251 shares. 194,020 are owned by Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.12% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Globeflex LP owns 0.08% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 43,173 shares. Mangrove Prns accumulated 0.42% or 371,432 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 3,100 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Huntington Retail Bank invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (Call) by 40,400 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ies Hldgs Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,788 shares to 33,913 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,234 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Whitebox Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1.03% stake. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of invested in 0.03% or 62,877 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 9,838 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gabelli Investment Advisers has 4,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank has 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Us State Bank De invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.13% or 324,200 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 28,323 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.18% or 103,045 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 2.67 million shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01 million. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600.