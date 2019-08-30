Moors & Cabot Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Raised by $505,000; As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stock Price Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Has Boosted Its Position

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 43,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 14.11 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Su: This Computing Cycle Is Up for Grabs — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES RELEASES INITIAL TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT OF CTS LABS RESEARCH; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 05/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR – AMD CURRENTLY BELIEVES SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS IN RESPECT OF GM CLAIM MAY NOT BE RECEIVED FROM GENERAL MOTORS ON OR BEFORE MARCH 7, 2018

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 934,798 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Amer Asset Management holds 9,030 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 116,561 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Annex Advisory Ser Lc owns 67,923 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 57,343 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Hbk Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 24,245 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 4,350 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 196,706 shares stake. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 4,250 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 135,925 shares. Dt Inv Prtnrs Lc reported 0.43% stake. Brinker invested in 7,899 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6.70M shares to 13.22 million shares, valued at $653.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Digital’s New Drives Offer Immersive Gaming Experience – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate (STX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,000 shares to 8,170 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,306 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : GE, LYG, AMD, TVIX, QQQ, SQQQ, TQQQ, RDS/B, QD, NVDA, JCI, HMY – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Stock: 3 Things You Should Know Post-Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 9, 2019 : SMFG, SAN, AMRN, AMD, FTCH, TVIX, SQQQ, QQQ, UBER, NKTR, PMT, NOK – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMD Dents Some Growth Hopes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.