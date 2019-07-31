Moors & Cabot Holds Position in Xilinx (XLNX); As Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Shares Rose, Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.08 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 23,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,237 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18 million, down from 282,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $132.16. About 200,982 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 79.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 6,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.96. About 3.99 million shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.84 earnings per share, up 468.00% or $2.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $62.92M for 11.63 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.19% EPS growth.

