Moors & Cabot Lifted Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Share Price Rose; As Realty Income (O) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Upped Its Holding

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 25,518 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 20,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 1.53 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9365.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 37,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $228.1. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd owns 44,017 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Perritt Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,836 shares. Haverford Co reported 85,280 shares stake. Goelzer Invest Management owns 8,577 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited holds 0.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 7,504 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation And Tru invested in 40,214 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.09% or 7,693 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.92% or 43,374 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 6,486 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 779,356 shares or 0.57% of the stock. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Prudential Financial Inc holds 1.05M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP reported 474,660 shares stake. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 5,082 shares to 5,732 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 24,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,745 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc has 3.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 68,236 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.16M shares. Opus Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.16% or 7,706 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Lp invested in 1.00 million shares. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 0.1% or 87,694 shares. Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.59% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 47,813 shares. Hartford Fin Mgmt Inc stated it has 750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability reported 8,176 shares stake. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co stated it has 622 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 17,812 shares. 401,732 are held by Franklin. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 60,528 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 174,000 shares. Valley Natl Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 441 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 3,245 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,001 shares to 39,885 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (BSV) by 10,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,039 shares, and cut its stake in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).