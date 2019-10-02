Moors & Cabot Cut Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake by $782,730; As Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Oxbow Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 26,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 32,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 367,252 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 52,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 51,838 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, down from 104,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 6.12M shares traded or 20.07% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 26/04/2018 – Widen and Capture Integration Partner to Automate Metadata Delivery From Camera to Campaign; 14/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board agree to buy stake if elected; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPANDED PLAN TO GENERATE ABOUT $10 BLN IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – COMPANY REITERATED ITS COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE ITS DIVIDEND AT CURRENT PER SHARE LEVELS THROUGH 2019; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – ASTROS AND JOSTENS UNVEIL 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS IN SPECIAL PREGAME CEREMONY; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $830.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & (XGNTX) by 104,324 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Biotech Index Etf (FBT) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Company holds 0.38% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 139,797 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co LP accumulated 207,557 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 213,397 shares. 50,119 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Mgmt. Aquiline Limited Liability Corp has 100% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 538,477 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 0% or 86,240 shares. 256,502 are held by Forest Hill Cap Ltd Com. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 7,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Cap holds 0.01% or 7,452 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). The Delaware-based Riverhead Management Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Ftb Inc accumulated 400 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 7,555 shares.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 10.48 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Plc accumulated 5.66 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 364,352 shares. 385,793 were reported by Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 64,452 shares. The California-based Interest Invsts has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication accumulated 3,200 shares. Spark Invest Management Lc reported 67,500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sun Life Finance Incorporated has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 2.48M shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 28,381 shares. 140,640 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Holt Cap Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Cap LP reported 52,560 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 9,554 shares to 11,554 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 18,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.11 million for 8.31 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.