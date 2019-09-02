Moors & Cabot Decreased Its Position in Ppl (PPL) as Market Valuation Declined; As Lkq (LKQ) Valuation Declined, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Upped Position

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 524,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72M, up from 769,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.34M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.79 million shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied RWL Analyst Target Price: $60 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 505,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $120.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 25,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,857 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Comml Bank Corp has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 328,037 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 97,126 shares. Rbf Limited Co invested in 0.5% or 150,000 shares. Garrison Bradford & has 18,900 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 59,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Strs Ohio invested in 0.03% or 207,416 shares. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 152,438 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Llc holds 1.26% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 171,860 shares. Albert D Mason, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,835 shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited Co stated it has 3.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Check Cap Ca reported 1.90 million shares stake. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 9,168 shares. Moreover, Cooper Creek Prtn Management Ltd Liability has 1.26% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 130,000 shares.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $434.91M for 12.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd reported 1.77 million shares. Guggenheim Cap has 801,475 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 796,950 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 109,746 shares. 125,911 were reported by Gam Holding Ag. 12,927 were reported by Zeke Advsrs Lc. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, First Tru LP has 0.13% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Blackrock reported 59.11M shares stake. 2,084 were accumulated by Trust Of Vermont. Cibc Bankshares Usa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cambridge Investment Research stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Washington Tru Bancshares owns 12,629 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 68,700 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 5,571 shares to 12,210 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 79,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).