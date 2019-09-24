Moors & Cabot Has Decreased Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake by $467,158 as Share Price Declined; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shares Rose, Route One Investment Company LP Upped Position

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 2,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,866 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469,000, down from 5,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $163.95. About 65,775 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 347,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 7.54 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.16M, up from 7.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 258,242 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 9,554 shares to 11,554 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 18,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory LP holds 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 305 shares. Captrust Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 291 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 208 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Hightower Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Davis holds 13,408 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Lpl Llc reported 31,192 shares. Trexquant LP reported 3,458 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 934 are owned by Next. Sirios Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.6% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 57,093 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 6,000 shares. 39,096 are owned by Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 592,876 shares. Bancorp Of America De has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.16M for 21.02 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

