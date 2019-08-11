Moors & Cabot Upped Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $919,068; As Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Rose, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Stake by $23.06 Million

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 49.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 12,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 36,438 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 24,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.50 million shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 874,357 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 42,310 shares to 22,403 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,780 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series D and Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bankshares In holds 7,575 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Incorporated has 4,400 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Girard Limited invested 0.37% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt reported 1.75% stake. Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc owns 70,976 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research Inc has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 272,082 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bb&T invested in 0.2% or 148,390 shares. Moreover, Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,473 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc has 0.15% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stevens First Principles Advsr holds 1.69% or 37,097 shares. Moreover, Professionals has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 570 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs has 0.38% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,517 shares.