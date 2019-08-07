Moors & Cabot Lowered Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $493,056 as Share Value Rose; As Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Trimmed by $425,859 Its Stake

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) by 49.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 8,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 8,798 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 17,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 724,529 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 10,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 21,234 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 31,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 8.58M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk- Management Claims With Regulators; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IMPACT OF ASSET CAP AFTER TAXES ON NET INCOME “WILL BE LESS THAN $100 MILLION” IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo faces sanctions over `forced’ auto insurance sales; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct); 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 26/04/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

