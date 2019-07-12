Moors & Cabot Has Boosted Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Position; As Health Insurance Innovatio (HIIQ) Shares Declined, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Decreased Holding

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Health Insurance Innovatio (HIIQ) by 40.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 162,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,441 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 400,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Health Insurance Innovatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.79M market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 86,428 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 109.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,200 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 147,935 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 1.84M shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 305 were reported by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.04% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Calamos Advsrs Llc has 127,658 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei reported 14,531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Telemus Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 5,554 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% or 188,008 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 11,016 shares. Whittier Of Nevada owns 0.06% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 20,616 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 1,381 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 182 shares. Cibc World Corporation reported 46,757 shares. Bowen Hanes & reported 34,930 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 22,108 shares to 59,391 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Soluti (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 16,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 124,348 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 41,913 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 73,223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caprock owns 58,940 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 14,705 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 18,000 shares. Cardinal Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation Ct holds 0.79% or 884,526 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% or 99,176 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 121,590 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 11,185 shares. Cannell Capital Ltd reported 5.79% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Moreover, Principal Fin Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 10,855 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank has 0.04% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $2.10 million activity. GABOS PAUL G had bought 8,000 shares worth $239,254. $1.97M worth of stock was sold by Hershberger Michael D on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider Southwell Gavin sold $3.21 million. AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 42.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $4.65 million for 17.07 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.