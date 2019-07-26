Moors & Cabot Holds Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT); As Franklin Covey Co (FC) Share Value Rose, Osmium Partners Has Increased Its Holding by $4.46 Million

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 178,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 516,750 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $503.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 31,092 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 8,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,126 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, up from 30,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $102.09. About 2.80 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Lapides Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,400 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 803 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 2,045 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 183,347 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 51,069 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Lc has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Osmium Limited Liability owns 516,750 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). American Intll invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 15,596 shares stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% stake.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,131 shares to 4,327 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,889 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Lc has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,301 shares. 10,335 are owned by Parametric Assocs Limited. M&R Mngmt reported 0.18% stake. Advisory Inc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Finemark Bancshares And holds 21,231 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 5,340 are owned by Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Comm. Spectrum Management Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 413 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc reported 51,758 shares. Argent Tru Co invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Winch Advisory Services Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 859 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability holds 5.94 million shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).