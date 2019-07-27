Moors & Cabot Cut Its Ppl (PPL) Holding as Shares Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Park Circle Co Has Decreased by $945,000 Its Holding

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 65.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 42,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,403 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 3.52 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 31,741 shares to 54,070 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 28,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17M for 13.54 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 988,497 shares. Farmers Tru holds 0.16% or 18,175 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). First Tru has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gideon Advsrs Inc stated it has 128,715 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Kistler holds 0.14% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 10,646 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation accumulated 13,566 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.18% or 598,918 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Company accumulated 4,717 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). The California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.44% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Colony Gru Lc has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 7,615 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 16,333 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0.14% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,232 shares. Korea Inv Corp reported 3.03% stake. Addenda Cap has invested 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantbot Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.76% or 42,248 shares. Moreover, Maplelane Lc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc holds 129,227 shares or 3.51% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,500 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Limited Liability owns 4.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,497 shares. Colonial Advisors reported 128,274 shares stake. Armstrong Shaw Associates Incorporated Ct has 6.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 69,539 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated reported 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Twin Capital Management holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 330,927 shares. Elm Advsr Ltd stated it has 12,486 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Ltd has 14,621 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.