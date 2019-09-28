Moors & Cabot Holding In Home Depot (HD) Was Has Increased; As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Krensavage Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 21,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 215,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.69M, up from 193,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9365.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 37,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 15,705 shares to 21,091 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40 million and $308.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,590 shares to 551,237 shares, valued at $37.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.