Moors & Cabot Lifted Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $1.10 Million; As American Express Co. (AXP) Share Price Rose, Kopp Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 736.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 14,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,721 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 25/04/2018 – ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm ‘Currently Evaluating Potential Restructuring’ to Reduce FY18 Annual Effective Tax Rates; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 05/03/2018 – Romit Shah Says Time Is Up for Qualcomm (Video)

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 4,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $606,000, down from 8,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,761 shares to 1,725 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 8,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,315 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Inv reported 0.56% stake. Leisure Capital holds 1.66% or 24,749 shares in its portfolio. City has 0.5% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 24,225 shares. 25,809 were accumulated by Cetera Advsr Lc. Dorsey And Whitney Tru invested 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amer Century has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 13,939 were accumulated by Synovus Financial Corporation. Ruggie Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tanaka Cap Mngmt has invested 5.76% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Putnam Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,800 shares. Benedict Advsrs holds 52,496 shares. 85,824 are held by Whittier. Pinebridge Investments LP has 270,738 shares. Csu Producer Inc holds 4.42% or 15,750 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 8,329 shares. Hudock Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 200 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mackenzie Fin reported 3,720 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 23,292 shares. Rampart Lc accumulated 31,296 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 258,394 are held by Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Co. Bp Plc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 2,046 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0% or 180 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested 0.22% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Osterweis Capital accumulated 1,792 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,891 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company has 164,444 shares.