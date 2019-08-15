Moors & Cabot Has Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $12.57 Million; As American Campus Communities (ACC) Share Price Declined, Aew Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 648,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.21 million, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 90,079 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 213,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 419,334 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.83M, up from 206,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 1.66M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.66 million shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $42.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 43,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.20M for 25.55 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.