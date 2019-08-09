Moors & Cabot Has Cut Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $493,668 as Valuation Rose; As Aflac (AFL) Share Price Rose, Berkshire Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 2,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,859 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.86 million, down from 91,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $200.38. About 5.43 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 349,523 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $812.69M for 12.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

