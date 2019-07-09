Moors & Cabot Has Raised Stake in Dominion Energy (D); As Aes (AES) Stock Value Declined, Centre Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.43 Million

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 49.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 12,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,438 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 24,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 1.84M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc analyzed 190,420 shares as the company's stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 2.33 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP - PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD - AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL'S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES'S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 17/04/2018 – MOODY'S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,004 shares to 6,889 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 74,420 shares to 269,740 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.53 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.