Moors & Cabot Maintains Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM); Arrowpoint Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Immunomedics (IMMU) as Share Value Declined

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 736.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 14,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,721 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Dealbook: U.S. Asks Qualcomm to Delay Meeting for National Security Review of Broadcom Bid; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q EPS 35c-EPS 50c; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 666,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 4.71M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.33 million, up from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 2.48 million shares traded or 19.63% up from the average. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 170,298 shares to 555,483 shares, valued at $19.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 152,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold IMMU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 155.91 million shares or 2.56% less from 160.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.24M are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Company. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Orbimed Limited Liability holds 818,200 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Tekla Ltd Liability Corporation holds 389,313 shares. Advisory Svcs Llc reported 0% stake. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 69,055 shares. Northern holds 1.92 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Inc owns 15.15 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wallace Mgmt owns 25,500 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.46% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Franklin Res Inc stated it has 906,786 shares. 4,510 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co. Timessquare Capital Lc owns 2.24M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 9,925 were accumulated by Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp. 895,000 are owned by Rock Springs Cap Ltd Partnership.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $66,750 was bought by BALL BRYAN.

