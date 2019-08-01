Moors & Cabot Lifted Harris Del (HRS) Stake by $2.76 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Advisors Asset Management Increases Stake in Simon Property Group (SPG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 65.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 11,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 30,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 18,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 886,763 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 808.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 19,490 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 2,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 245.28% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News; 08/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Exercise CB Chris Harris' Option; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris on Stephon Clark: "A Life That Should Not Have Been Lost"; 18/05/2018 – Legendary Actress and Activist Frances Fisher and U.S. Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Launch Progressive Americans Together CA; 20/04/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Harris Announces Military Service Academy Resource Forums; 30/04/2018 – HALF OF HARRIS INTERACTIVE POLL RESPONDENTS TRUST MACRON: AFP; 24/04/2018 – Trump plans to nominate Admiral Harry Harris as ambassador to South Korea ahead of North Korea summit: NBC News, citing; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: India Selects Harris for US$141M Air Traffic Management Contract; 27/04/2018 – Land Mobile Radio Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023: Key Players are Harris, Sepura, Thales, BK Technologies, and Tait Radio Communications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Cut WR/KR Dwayne Harris; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q EPS $1.67

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

