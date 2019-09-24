Moors & Cabot Increases Holding in Amgen (AMGN); Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined While Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 5.38M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1309.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 28,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 31,002 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $196.69. About 1.28 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 70,037 shares to 40,047 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 14,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,411 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $146.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc. by 10,514 shares to 16,476 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,741 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.