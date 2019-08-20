Moore Capital Management LP Upped Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $3.60 Million; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Adi Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.90 Million

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $77.14. About 977,561 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $146.22. About 3.61M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1.15% stake. Arcadia Management Mi reported 176 shares stake. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.39% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.27M shares. Johnson Financial Gru has 3,638 shares. 250 were reported by Kessler Investment Ltd Com. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 80,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 1.12% or 429,758 shares. Macquarie Group has 137,667 shares. 875,956 were accumulated by Whale Rock Cap Management Llc. First Personal Fincl invested in 0.04% or 902 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 1.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 88,984 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd stated it has 71,058 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 15 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Company accumulated 7,572 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 100 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 406.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Limited Com holds 12,840 shares. 11,047 were accumulated by Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Com. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc holds 0.12% or 29,182 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 3,497 shares in its portfolio. 2,412 are held by Washington State Bank. Moreover, Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 3.57M shares. Natixis invested in 359,684 shares. Rowland Communication Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 0% or 150,511 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.08% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Speece Thorson Capital Inc reported 128,922 shares. Ameriprise holds 378,130 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc owns 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd Llc reported 12,118 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,803 shares to 7,750 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 3.95 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (Call) (NYSE:ECA).