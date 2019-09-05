Moore Capital Management LP Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Cut Citigroup (C) Holding

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 14.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 12,228 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 71,672 shares with $4.46 million value, down from 83,900 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $150.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.73% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 8.94M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 26/03/2018 – Citibank Announces National Digital Banking To Serve Clients Across the U.S

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 600% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 120,000 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 140,000 shares with $37.31 million value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $138.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.88. About 1.57M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 8.14% above currents $284.88 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Argus Research. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Overweight” rating. Argus Research maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hilton Limited Com has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 40 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 965 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Com invested 4.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 343,331 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 9,600 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. 17,731 are held by Van Eck Associate. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 1,120 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Com has 2.42% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Monetary Mgmt Grp has 12,845 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 0.01% or 150 shares. Fosun reported 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Illinois-based Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amer Natl Insurance Tx holds 1.1% or 78,254 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Lp holds 2.57% or 47,175 shares.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 29,640 shares to 23,310 valued at $41.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Churchill Cap Corp was reduced too.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.42 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 28.97% above currents $66.68 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Welltower Inc stake by 8,495 shares to 13,075 valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 3,230 shares and now owns 12,130 shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was raised too.