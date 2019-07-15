Moore Capital Management LP Trimmed Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position by $13.25 Million; Dominion Energy (D) Stake Held by Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $77.84. About 419,349 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 1.23M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 6,761 were accumulated by North Star Investment. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 517,541 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2.75 million shares. Texas-based Sunbelt Securities Inc has invested 0.47% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Qs Invsts Ltd Co reported 358,706 shares stake. Finance Engines Limited Liability invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,927 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 69,463 shares. Amg Funds Limited Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,216 shares. Iowa Comml Bank invested in 59,007 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 54,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Fruth Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Prudential has 1.89 million shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was made by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85 million for 22.73 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

