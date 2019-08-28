Moore Capital Management LP Trimmed Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding By $900,000; Aecom (ACM) Sellers Decreased By 1.26% Their Shorts

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 37.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 50,000 shares with $1.54 million value, down from 80,000 last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $13.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 1.56 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.60

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had a decrease of 1.26% in short interest. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. Some Historical ACM News; MOODY'S AFFIRMS AECOM'S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.32 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Design and Consulting Services , Construction Services (CS), and Management Services (MS). It has a 18.11 P/E ratio. The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Forescout Technologies Inc stake by 65,000 shares to 290,000 valued at $12.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) stake by 29,492 shares and now owns 75,557 shares. Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centerpoint Energy has $34 highest and $3100 lowest target. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has "Hold" rating and $34 target. Barclays Capital upgraded it to "Overweight" rating and $3100 target in Tuesday, August 13 report.