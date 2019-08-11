Moore Capital Management LP Trimmed By $1.58 Million Its Encana (Call) (ECA) Position; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Cut Novo (NVO) Position

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Encana Corp (Call) (ECA) stake by 21.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 225,000 shares as Encana Corp (Call) (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 800,000 shares with $5.79 million value, down from 1.03M last quarter. Encana Corp (Call) now has $5.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.73 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased Novo (NVO) stake by 31.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 34,111 shares as Novo (NVO)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 74,946 shares with $3.92M value, down from 109,057 last quarter. Novo now has $118.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.95M shares traded or 31.79% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 03/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Tessa: Göran Ando, Former Novo Nordisk Chairman, to Join Tessa’s Board; 09/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, due to Menopause; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 8,295 shares to 22,764 valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 4,450 shares and now owns 24,784 shares. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was raised too.

Another recent and important Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 20.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 10,000 shares to 25,000 valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Domo Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Encana Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) earned “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Friday, March 1.