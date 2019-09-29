Moore Capital Management LP Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Voya Investment Management Maintains Stake in Zendesk (ZEN)

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 100,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 784,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.85 million, up from 683,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 3.52M shares traded or 108.39% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 21,439 shares to 100,560 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 31,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,680 shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 650,979 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 896,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.