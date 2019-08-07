Moore Capital Management LP Stake in Freeport (FCX) Has Lifted by $20.10 Million; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lifted Its Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) as Stock Value Rose

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 7,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 30,346 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 23,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.31. About 142,369 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 837.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 1.88 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 4.91M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN REDUCED FCX, MTW, XRX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG delays start of Texas export terminal to September 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.50 FROM $14; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Inc (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 44,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,628 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C had bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74 million on Thursday, June 6. Another trade for 7,425 shares valued at $85,955 was sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR.