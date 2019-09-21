Moore Capital Management LP Stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Decreased by $3.66 Million; Intuitivesurgicalinc. (ISRG) Holder Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Raised Stake by $40.26 Million

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Intuitivesurgicalinc. (ISRG) by 58.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 76,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 207,114 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.64M, up from 130,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Intuitivesurgicalinc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 540,687 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 71.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 2.62M shares traded or 80.31% up from the average. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-CMC 2185.T – 6-MTH group results; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 10/04/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Mar Rev NT$736.7M Vs NT$836.7M; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific Platform; 27/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ EPS 26C; 17/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO CMC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. 1Q Net Loss NT$450.7M Vs NT$520.6M

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $19.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuserbuschinbevsa/Nvsponadr (NYSE:BUD) by 34,797 shares to 948,802 shares, valued at $83.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraftheinzco.(The) by 100,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Intelcorporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Com invested in 0% or 105 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,100 shares. Cap Ok invested in 0.22% or 8,639 shares. Central Bank & holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,749 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 27,940 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 1.3% or 11,340 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Rothschild Invest Il owns 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,125 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 474,061 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd Com reported 571 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.08% or 481 shares in its portfolio. Allstate reported 11,440 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp accumulated 10,819 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kcm Advsr Limited Co accumulated 2,056 shares. Hikari Power reported 1.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 775,000 shares to 925,000 shares, valued at $73.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 90,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability reported 103,683 shares stake. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,130 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division, Illinois-based fund reported 15,272 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Gsa Llp accumulated 134,908 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 257,486 shares. First Dallas Secs reported 4.77% stake. 9.91 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 18,626 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.02% or 124,718 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 1.14% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC).