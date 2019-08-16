Moore Capital Management LP Raised Its Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) as Valuation Declined; Ralph Lauren Com S (RL) Share Value Declined While Buckingham Capital Management Increased by $1.57 Million Its Stake

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation Com S (RL) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corporation Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 897,242 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RL); 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Revenue Down in Low Single-Digits in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 25/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reimagines America’s Cup Collection From 1993; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.11M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 1.24M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 135,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $49.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 146,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Sponsor Exit from Long-Term Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Gains From Expansion Despite Cuba Travel Ban – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Plans for New, State-of-the-art Staff Training Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altimeter Lp holds 70,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 82,917 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 662,898 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of accumulated 373 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Lc has 49,964 shares. Sei Investments Communication owns 69,871 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mig Capital Llc stated it has 6.72% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Amp Cap invested in 102,914 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 26,696 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil owns 1.50M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks accumulated 64,459 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 126,000 shares.

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q1 Earnings Preview For Ralph Lauren – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Ralph Lauren Traded Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ralph Lauren, Urban Outfitters, and Gap Are Trading Higher Tuesday – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Goldman: 2 Retail Stocks to Sell Now – Schaeffers Research” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ralph Lauren Is Finally A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 16,457 shares or 0% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 281,984 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs reported 15,944 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd holds 0.14% or 1,075 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 2.64 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). 137,778 are held by Dsam (London). Hl Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 30,007 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 19,069 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nine Masts Limited owns 869 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 49,000 shares. Cognios Capital Limited stated it has 1.25% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 5,800 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Cibc World Corp invested in 6,985 shares or 0.01% of the stock.