Moore Capital Management LP Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $13.47 Million; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 37,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.14 million, up from 97,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $379.5. About 4.34 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 310,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.47M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 5.84 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. The insider HASTINGS REED sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors stated it has 18,466 shares. Moreover, First Merchants has 0.19% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,225 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.88% or 700 shares. First National Trust owns 0.49% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 13,736 shares. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14,363 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,588 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt owns 311 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 36,594 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 125,834 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 10,300 are held by Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Liability owns 490,076 shares or 6.2% of their US portfolio. Wharton Business Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,000 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc stated it has 37,849 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 442,029 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.07B for 24.94 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.