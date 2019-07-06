Moore Capital Management LP Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position by $67.23 Million; York Capital Management Global Advisors Raised Jd Com (JD) Stake by $4.08 Million

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1012.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 405,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 445,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.18 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Acxiom Announces Change to Facebook Relationship; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 09/04/2018 – Facebook could do a lot more in health care, and as recently at last month was planning to forge data-sharing agreements with top hospitals; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Executive’s 2016 Memo Shows Company Aware of Its Faults; 20/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 16/05/2018 – ISS BACKS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR RISK COMMITTEE AND CONTENT REPORT AMID SOCIAL CONCERNS; 15/05/2018 – MPs slam Facebook in Cambridge Analytica probe; 20/03/2018 – If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 09/04/2018 – Ahead of Mark Zuckerberg Testimony, Facebook Already Has Made Changes; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WELCOME ANNOUNCEMENT BY FACEBOOK

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 135,852 shares as the company's stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 593,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90 million, up from 457,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 6.67M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 350,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (Call) (NYSE:ECA) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade stated it has 26,495 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 3,624 are held by Allen Operations Limited Liability Company. Kenmare Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 14.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,013 are owned by Wedge Capital L LP Nc. Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 405,533 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 100 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,324 shares. Hallmark Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 5,229 shares. America First Invest Advsrs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 40 shares. Renaissance Group owns 171,276 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Camarda Lc reported 440 shares stake. Brown Advisory Limited Co invested in 1.03% or 26,344 shares. 24,170 are held by Marshall Sullivan Wa. Markel invested in 0.4% or 144,080 shares. Moreover, Country Retail Bank has 1.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K.