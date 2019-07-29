Moore Capital Management LP Position in Encana (ECA) Decreased as Share Value Rose; Water Island Capital Position in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Has Lowered by $38.63 Million

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 359,796 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII)

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 790,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 31.57M shares traded or 37.81% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $253.63 million for 5.83 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 65,000 shares to 290,000 shares, valued at $12.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 94,165 shares or 0% of the stock. Merian Global Investors (Uk) reported 0.06% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Morgan Stanley reported 693,237 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 4,821 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 273,080 shares. 58,340 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 666,260 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 222,990 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.13% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). American Int Group has 33,577 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 18,284 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 68,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

