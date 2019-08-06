Moore Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Celanese Del (CE); Macys (M) Holding Held by Restructuring Capital Associates Lp

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 5.10M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of GSMS 2014-GC22; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: 2ND INCREASE OF INTL TOURIST SPENDING SINCE 2014; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Two Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE14

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 64.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 29,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The hedge fund held 75,557 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 46,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 636,269 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham & Communication Inv Advisors Lp invested 0.65% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Curbstone Fincl Management reported 0.39% stake. Earnest Prns Lc reported 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Tcw Group Inc holds 0.04% or 41,997 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 6,565 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Virtu Fin Limited holds 0.04% or 7,750 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Lc owns 140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 5,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hexavest Inc has 328,924 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated accumulated 47 shares. 39 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc. Nordea Invest Ab reported 0.1% stake. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

