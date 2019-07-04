Moore Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by $4.72 Million as Share Value Declined; Water Island Capital Has Cut Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake as Share Value Declined

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 260,802 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 429,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.53M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.33 million, up from 7.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 553,645 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 37.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 02/04/2018 – First Bancorp PR Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 05/03/2018 – OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 146,000 shares to 104,000 shares, valued at $18.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

