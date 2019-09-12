Moore Capital Management LP Lifted Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Position by $3.50 Million; Majedie Asset Management LTD Raised Its Equifax (EFX) Holding by $3.70 Million

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 106.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 27,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 53,209 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21 million, up from 25,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.14. About 683,288 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – EFX: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Mark Begor as its CEO; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX REPORTS TO CONGRESS ON DATA INCIDENT; 22/03/2018 – Racing to the Dealership: Baby Boomers and Millennials Show Off Their Credit Savvy in New Survey; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/04/2018 – Equifax says a ‘small percentage’ of people affected by its data breach have gotten wrong letters; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING (CORRECTS NAME)

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 7.58M shares traded or 75.87% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 23,301 shares. First Bankshares accumulated 0.13% or 6,527 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 0.14% or 879,388 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Massachusetts Finance Co Ma has 0.54% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). First Eagle Inv Management Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 130,916 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Voya Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp holds 0.76% or 764,524 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc invested 1.23% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 27,232 are held by Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp accumulated 4.18 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 150,113 shares to 83,072 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 449,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,627 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 200,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,500 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Investment Management Company accumulated 54,364 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 88,037 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 2.44M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 519 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 1.33 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0.36% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.07% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Rare Infrastructure Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 4,131 shares. Conning holds 8,295 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.03M shares stake. Argyle Cap Inc has 0.11% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 51,653 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 7,407 are owned by Mackenzie Finance Corp. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 231,968 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.