Moore Capital Management LP Increases Position in Oasis Pete New (OAS); Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Farmers Trust Co Has Cut Stake

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 270% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 370,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 11.24% or $0.335 during the last trading session, reaching $3.315. About 4.17 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 5,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 15,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.58. About 492,441 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 787,514 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 99,403 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Caymus Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 2.9% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Farmers And Merchants Investments has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 471 shares. Ipg Invest Limited Liability Co reported 129,000 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 375,362 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 2.31 million shares. Northern Corp has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Guinness Asset Management Limited holds 0.88% or 860,600 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Company owns 12,400 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 267,885 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 695,626 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $61.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 128,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,252 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,855 shares to 163,509 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1Kraft Heinz Co by 14,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).