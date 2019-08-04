Moore Capital Management LP Increased Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $1.52 Million; Shares Declined; As Toyota Motor (TM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Martin Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 17,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 65,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 100,198 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FOR HYBRIDS TO OUTSELL TOYOTA’S IN U.S. BY 2021; 06/03/2018 – Toyota Record Profit Won’t Bury Ghost That Haunts Japan’s Wages; 23/03/2018 – Hatch is Back! All-New 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Wows at the 2018 New York International Auto Show; 26/04/2018 – TOYOTA COMMENTS ON MISSISSIPPI INVESTMENT IN STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – This cube-shaped Toyota concept vehicle can be an office, restaurant, or even a place to sleep; 28/03/2018 – TOKYO — Toyota Motor will mutually supply cars in India with market leader Suzuki Motor starting in 2019, as the company seeks to build a foothold in such emerging markets. Emerging nations will comprise nearly 60% of global auto sales in 2021, according to an industry research agency; 28/03/2018 – Toyota and Suzuki to supply cars to each other in India; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Motor: Hicks Will Report Directly to Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz; 05/04/2018 – Toyota and Porsche Take Home Brand-Level Honors in the Edmunds 2018 Best Retained Value Awards®; 25/05/2018 – It’s Africa next for Toyota-Suzuki tie-up

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.27. About 2.10M shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50

More recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 250,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (Call) (NYSE:ECA) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).