Moore Capital Management LP Increased Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding; Cincinnati Financial Has 1.08 Sentiment

Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 186 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 172 trimmed and sold stakes in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 100.86 million shares, down from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cincinnati Financial Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 142 Increased: 123 New Position: 63.

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 10,000 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 25,000 shares with $3.81M value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $20.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $120.83. About 556,292 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS

Among 5 analysts covering Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pioneer Natural has $19000 highest and $158 lowest target. $178.80’s average target is 47.98% above currents $120.83 stock price. Pioneer Natural had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PXD in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Mitchell Grp, a Texas-based fund reported 22,950 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs owns 16 shares. Evercore Wealth Llc has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Btc Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,742 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 8,386 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 1.74 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% or 43,073 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fdx holds 0.03% or 5,498 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc owns 15,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% or 37,670 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd holds 0.07% or 10,806 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.87% or 14,646 shares.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 15,000 shares to 15,000 valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 3.98M shares and now owns 1.47 million shares. Churchill Cap Corp was reduced too.

United Fire Group Inc holds 10.23% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation for 320,276 shares. Welch Group Llc owns 329,294 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schulhoff & Co Inc has 2.83% invested in the company for 61,709 shares. The Florida-based Peninsula Asset Management Inc has invested 2.58% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 826,119 shares.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.31. About 160,468 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.02 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 14.8 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.